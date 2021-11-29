Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market 2022-2027: Development Trends, Share, Growth, Size and Report Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) is a business process outsourcing (BPO) solution that is used for automating and outsourcing information technology (IT)-based organizational tasks. It is deployed through cloud-based or web platforms. BPaaS can also be connected to several other services, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (Paas), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), etc., to provide superior technology solutions that assist in improving the productivity and efficiency of the organization. BPaaS solutions are extensively employed across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, education, entertainment, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/business-process-as-a-service-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The escalating demand for digital database services in banks and other financial institutions to access information and remotely manage databases is one of the key factors driving the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market. Besides this, the elevating need for technological solutions to enhance the operational efficiency, document management techniques, cost-effectiveness, etc., of the medium and large-sized enterprises is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the integration of business analytics, advanced process automation software, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, etc., to help in record keeping, derivative processing, reconciliations, etc., is augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the inflating requirement for automating business processes through remote delivery models is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the launch of numerous initiatives by government bodies to improve data security, supply chain and human resource management, and finance-related operations is anticipated to fuel the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

Cognizant

Conduent Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited.

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3o1eqSE

The report has segmented the market based on process, deployment mode, organization size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Process:

Human Resource Management

Accounting and Finance

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Digital Asset Management

Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Private

Public

Hybrid

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing and Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Amphibious Vehicle Market Research Report 2022 | Size, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2027

Magnetic Beads Market Research Report 2022 | Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2027

Beta Glucan Market 2022: Report Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2027

Alopecia Treatment Market Report 2021 | Growth, Share, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Algae Products Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Precast Concrete Market Report 2021 | Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Smart Stadium Market Report 2021 | Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Flame Retardants Market Report 2021 | Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report 2021 | Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026

Poultry Diagnostics Market Report 2021 | Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal