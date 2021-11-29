Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market 2022-2027: Growth, Size, Share, Development Trends and Report Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) refers to a semi-crystalline thermoplastic that is used in felt filter media for high-temperature coil formers, air filters, bobbins, slurry coatings, terminal blocks, specialty membranes and packaging, relay components, etc. It consists of para-phenylene units substituted with benzene and sulfur. PPS exhibits several advantageous properties, such as dimensional stability, high chemical and abrasion resistance, enhanced mechanical strength, etc. It also has a low viscosity index and high melting point, which aids in molding it into various desired shapes. PPS finds extensive applications across numerous industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, electrical, etc.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyphenylene-sulfide-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding automotive sector across the globe is one of the key factors driving the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market. In line with this, the increasing product usage in the manufacturing of exhaust gas return valves, lighting systems, ignition plates, carburetors, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the elevating adoption of PPS in the production of composites used in fuselage, wings, interior panels, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising product utilization in the manufacturing of filter bags and dust chambers in coal power plants is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the development of low-emission and eco-friendly PPS variants, which contain no chlorine components and aid in reducing thermo-chemical emissions and thermal degradation, is anticipated to fuel the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

British Plastics Federation

Celanese Corporation

DIC Corporation

Kolon Plastics Inc.

Kureha Corporation

Polyplastics Co. Ltd. (Daicel Corporation)

Ryan Plastics Limited

SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Solvay S.A

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Tosoh Corporation.

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3I353tJ

The report has segmented the market based on type, recyclability and application.

Breakup by Type:

Linear PPS

Cured PPS

Branched PPS

Breakup by Recyclability:

Virgin

Recycled

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace

Medical/Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Amphibious Vehicle Market Research Report 2022 | Size, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2027

Magnetic Beads Market Research Report 2022 | Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2027

Beta Glucan Market 2022: Report Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2027

Alopecia Treatment Market Report 2021 | Growth, Share, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Algae Products Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Precast Concrete Market Report 2021 | Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Smart Stadium Market Report 2021 | Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Flame Retardants Market Report 2021 | Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast 2026

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report 2021 | Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026

Poultry Diagnostics Market Report 2021 | Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal