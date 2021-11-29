Acrylic Resin Market 2022-2027: Share, Growth, Size, Development Trends and Report Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Acrylic Resin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global acrylic resin market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Acrylic resin is a thermoplastic material derived from acrylic, methacrylic, cyanoacrylic acid, acrylonitrile, acrylamide, and low monomer levels. It is a solvent- or water-based system that exhibits numerous properties such as durability, transparency, adherability, water and heat resistance, hardness, and glossy external appearance. It also offers excellent ultraviolet (UV) and oxidative stability, which finds application in lawn and garden equipment, safety helmets, and sporting goods. In addition, acrylic resin is used as decorative and do-it-yourself coatings in the construction and automotive industries such as building materials and automotive exterior parts.

Market Trends

The global acrylic resin market is primarily driven by the significant growth of the construction industry. This is due to the rising urbanization, elevating incomes and population growth. Besides this, acrylic resin is utilized in electronic applications such as PC screens, display windows for cellular phones, and light guided panels, which is positively influencing the market growth. In addition, it provides glossy external appearance and color stability to windshields, optical lenses, paper and fiber processing binders, outdoor signs, floor waxes, piano keys, and lighting fixtures. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic and dental problems is creating opportunities for the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Arkema S.A

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Dow Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD.

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market based on type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Breakup by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electronics

Packaging

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

