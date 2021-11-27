Patient Engagement Technology Market is touching new level – A comprehensive study with key players

The latest study released on the Global Patient Engagement Technology Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Patient Engagement Technology market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Healthcare technologies are increasingly becoming more patient-facing, the report continued. Traditionally, leading patient engagement technologies have included patient portals or secure messaging tools. But these technologies have left the patient beholden to the provider. The adoption of patient engagement technology enables the healthcare industry to reduce costs while improving the quality of healthcare. An increase in the adoption of mobile health devices, rise in the number of chronic diseases, increase in the number of responsible consideration associations, and growing focus on patients for providing advanced care are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the global market.



Adoption of virtual reality technology to improve the patient experience



Growing focus on patients for providing advanced healthcare and rise in the adoption of mobile health devices.

Increase in the number of responsible consideration associations and positive government enactments.







Increasingly adopting patient engagement technology



by Application (Health Management, Social and Behavioral, Home Health), Technology (Licensing fees, Implementation fees, Annual license maintenance fees, Up-gradation and integration fees, Consulting fees), Provider Perspective (Licensing fees, Implementation fees, Annual license maintenance fees, Up-gradation and integration fees, Consulting fees), Systems (Health Management, Social Management, Home Healthcare Management, Financial Health Management, Others), Components (Hardware, Software, Services, Integrated Solutions, Others)

