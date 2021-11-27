Black Carrots Market Beating Market by Excellent Revenue growth | Z Natural Foods, Aureli Agricultural Company, Puyer Group

The latest study released on the Global Black Carrots Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Black Carrots market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Definition:

The Black carrot plays an important role in human nutrition, as it comprises a variety of health-promoting components. It is rich in antioxidants such as vitamins C and E, also has phenolic compounds, which contribute significantly to the antioxidant capacity. It is also an excellent source of anthocyanins. Anthocyanins help to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) along with helping protect the arteries against oxidation. Some of the benefits of black carrots are oxidative stress and tissue regeneration, cancer cell anti-proliferation, neurological diseases, and anti-oxidant activity.



Market Trends:

Use of Black Carrot Extract in Natural Food Coloring



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand of Black Carrot Extracts Owing To Their Health Benefits Such As Reduction in the Neurological Diseases Such As Alzheimerâ€™s

High Dietary Fibre Help to Stimulate Peristaltic Motion, Improves the Nutrient Absorption in the Gut, and Helps Smoothen the Bowel Movements



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand of Black Carrot in Pharmaceutical Applications Due To Neuroprotective Properties, and Anticancer Potential.



The Global Black Carrots Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), Application (Food Additive, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Forage Additive, Others), Form (Liquid, Powder), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



