Mezcal Market Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2031

The rising demand for craft beer is key growth enabler of mezcal market. Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study has forecast the market to exhibit above 12% Y-o-Y growth after contracting due to unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Consumer inclination towards alcoholic beverages derived from natural sources is a key game changer. Their evolving behavior pattern has stirred interest in mezcal and has made them especially receptive to the lesser-known categories such as raicilla with the unusual agave varieties.

Driven by consumer interest in craft beers, distillers are experimenting with various agave varieties for mezcal production with a healthy twist to satiate their evolving preference. According to FMI, the demand in 100% tequila category will rise exponentially. Following the age of craft beer, there is visible shift towards trying mezcal, especially in the West, which has been key to growth registered in the 100% tequila segment.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5067

It has been noted trend popularized across social media platforms have a profound influence in determining consumer behavior pattern. While online exposure has increased frequency to bars, pubs, and lounges, focus on health is yet another growth driver. The absence of gluten has been increasing their preference for drinks that include mezcal.

Key Takeaways from the Mezcal Market Study

Outlook for mezcal market remains strong for the upcoming decade as it is forecast to rise at nearly 13.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Backed by soaring popularity of mezcal, the U.S. is expected to account for over 90% of mezcal sold in North America in 2021

Mexico will remain a key producer of mezcal, exhibiting over 10% Y-o-Y growth in 2021

U.K. will remain a bright spot, exhibiting above 14% Y-o-Y growth in 2021

Outlook for Brazil in Latin America and China in Asia Pacific excluding Japan will remain strong

“Mezcal market is populated by small producers. With competition soaring across most lucrative pockets, players are likely to focus on research and development. For instance, some of them are leveraging high pressure process (HPP) to extend the shelf life of mezcal,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

For Information On The Research Approach Used In The Report, Ask Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5067

Who is winning?

A few of the leading players operating in the Mezcal market are Bacardi Limited., Familia Camarena Tequila, Craft Distiller, Destileria Tlacolula, Diageo Plc., Don Julio, S.A.de., EI Silencio Holdings INC, Fidencio Mezcal, Ilegal Mezcal, Sombra Mezcal, William Grant & Sons Ltd, Sauza Tequila Import Company, Rey Campero., Brown-Forman Corporation (Grupo Industrial Herradura, S.A. de C.V.)., Del Maguey Co., Pensador Mezcal, Pierde Almas.and other players.

Several leading manufacturers of mezcal are focusing on partnering with prominent players in the market to increase its business footprints and to increase their production capacity. Leading players of mezcal are investing in research and development to produce organic, non-GMO ingredients for mezcal.

For instance, Diageo acquired Pierde Almas, which is a premium brand, in 2018 and extended launched a mezcal to extent its Casamigos Tequila line.

Similarly, Campari Group acquired a controlling stake in Montelobos mezcal and Ancho Reyes liqueur for a deal of whopping US$ 35.7 million in 2019.

Get Valuable Insights into Mezcal Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the mezcal Market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the mezcal market based on Product Type (Mezcal Joven, Mezcal Reposado, Mezcal Anejo), Concentrate (100% Tequila, Mix Tequila) and By Sales Channel (HORECA, Speciality Stores, Modern Trade, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channels) across six major regions.

About Food Market Division at FMI

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.