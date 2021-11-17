The “Darth Vader” feature has been added to Tesla Sentry Mode

Tesla just announced a new security feature which allows Tesla customers to observe what’s going on around their cars in real-time utilizing their mobile phones, thanks to a recent software upgrade. Sentry Mode Live Camera Access is the name of this feature. It might also give you access to the “dark side” of the force. We’ll go over it.

Apart from being able to see what’s going on inside the car from afar, Tesla has included a really intriguing function. You can even chat to folks in close proximity to your parked Tesla when you’ve activated the live camera view. You can even make your voice menacing if you want to.

How? So, using an external speaker put beneath the automobile, you’ll be able to lower and enhance your voice. The NHTSA requires Teslas constructed after January 2019 to have a unique speaker fitted as a component of a pedestrian warning system.

Tesla owners will soon be able to issue verbal warnings to potential vandals from a faraway place. This should assist to reduce instances of Tesla vandalism, which have unfortunately occurred on occasion in the past. The widespread coverage of spontaneous vandalism incidents (and other abnormalities) across the mainstream media was triggered by social media, which first helped spread knowledge about Tesla’s Sentry Mode. Thankfully, knowing that each potential incident of vandalism is being recorded by several cameras on a Tesla has reduced the number of cases.

One of these cases was a very well-known Bay Area incident in which two vandals repeatedly keyed a Tesla Model 3 without realizing the car was filming them. After the films went viral and were broadcast on national news, these individuals turned themselves into the authorities. Tesla has transformed its technology and automotive features, giving it a competitive advantage over the competition.

The following are some of their market competitive advantages:

The Tesla Models Y and S, X, 3, are the company’s four all-electric vehicles, each of which requires a large amount of battery capacity. In June 2014, Tesla began building on the very first battery “Gigafactory” near Sparks, Nevada. In terms of the kWh, Tesla today manufactures more batteries than all other automakers combined. Tesla’s cost of the battery cells keeps falling as the Gigafactory ramps up production and more come online over time, thanks to economies of scale, creative manufacturing, waste reduction, and the simple rationalization of placing most manufacturing activities under one roof.

Tesla’s battery supply chain is now a key aspect of the company’s competitive edge, as its batteries are widely regarded as superior to those of competitors. Why? It’s partly due to the high quality of Panasonic’s battery cells. Add in Tesla’s ongoing improvements to the battery packs and chemistry.

Tesla’s Supercharger Network, Tesla’s Software Updates, Tesla’s Branding, and Tesla AI are among the others.