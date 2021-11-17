Mini Cooper Hardtop 2023 Unveiled, Future Electric Vehicle Plans Revealed

Since the unveiling of the first Mini hatchback in 2001, which was inspired by 1959 BMC original, BMW’s Mini hatchbacks have evolved steadily. The 3 generations of two-door hatchback possess all had identical dimensions and designs, and these official photos of a prototype model of the future hatchback show that this trend will continue.

While the photographs hide the car’s specifics, it’s evident that the car’s diminutive proportions and bug-eyed headlamps will remain. We’d also be astonished if the test mule’s covers didn’t include Union Flag taillights. Mini has stated that both electric powertrains and combustion-engine will be available, but that the majority of worldwide production will be emission-free very soon; the company expects 50% of sales to be EVs by 2027.

In 2023, BMW’s Leipzig Plant will also manufacture the replacement to the Countryman SUV, which will be produced alongside the X1. It will also be available with both EV and ICE engines. The last combustion model, according to the business, will be released in 2025, and it could be the cabriolet variant of the next hatchback.

BMW has also stated that it will build two pure electric vehicles in China, probably as part of the previously revealed joint venture with Great Wall. According to reports from the United Kingdom, they will include an ultra-compact model that would sit beneath the Mini hatchback—which is unlikely to reach it to the United States—as well as a crossover that will sit between the hatch as well as the next Countryman.

Fans of Mini’s performance models will be pleased to learn that the business is developing concepts for a future generation of electrified John Cooper Works cars. Those are the ones we’re most excited about.

What is obvious is that BMW does not anticipate the electric vehicle revolution to occur overnight. Only half of new vehicles will be fully electrified by 2030, according to Dr Wendt, which implies the other half will not. Some of the non-EV 50% will be key markets for BMW, which may include the United States, given its present slow pace of EV adoption in comparison to Europe and China, though Joe Biden’s green focus could alter that. As a result, Dr Becker believes plug-in hybrids will continue to play a significant role for several years to come. In other terms, while BMW is once again taking electric vehicles seriously, it does not expect them to become the only mode of transportation anytime in the near future, if ever. Only time will tell whether or not this is the best plan for long-term success.