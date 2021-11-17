The Best Buy Solar Project is the company’s largest renewable energy project

Best Buy’s latest solar power project is the company’s largest renewable energy initiative to date, and it will offset the carbon footprint of around 30% of its US locations. The Prospero 2 Best Buy Solar field, which spans over 2,5000 acres in Andrews County, Texas, commenced operations in August. Best Buy claims that this project will offset the carbon footprint of 300 of its locations. The company has been involved in renewable energy and solar power utilization. U.S. Bank and Longroad Energy collaborated on the development of the Prospero 2 Best Buy Solar field.

Best Buy has solar energy ventures in Fresno County, California; Marin County, South Carolina; and Bastrop County, Texas. The Big Star Solar Project located in Texas is the result of a collaboration between Constellation Energy, Best Buy, PepsiCo, McCormick & Company, and two Viacom CBS television affiliates. The 10-year agreement was signed in August and is set to go live in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

According to the US Energy Information Administration’s Monthly Energy Review, renewable energy is growing rapidly in the United States, with solar power usage growing at the fastest pace of all sources in the first half of 2021. Solar could possibly meet half of the US’s energy needs by 2050, according to a Department of Energy assessment.

Ultimately, Best Buy has become a proponent of sustainability in the corporate community. It is a member of a $1.4 trillion coalition of firms advocating government action, and it joined the Climate Pledge in 2020, which currently includes over 200 firms all across the world.

Best Buy claims to have cut carbon emissions by 61 percent since 2009. Since launching its recycling program that year, the business has helped recycle over ₤2 billion of electronic debris and appliances.

In a 2007 investigation, Greenpeace labeled Best Buy as one of several corporations that purchased raw materials or made products obtained from forestry companies that, in Greenpeace’s opinion, contribute to unethical taiga deforestation in Canada.

Since then, the company has launched a program called Greener Together, which aims to improve the energy effectiveness of its products while also reducing consumer waste via more recyclable packaging as well as proper disposal of specific electronic components like rechargeable batteries as well as empty ink cartridges.

In 2009, the company launched a recycling program to repair its image and address past environmental difficulties. The program has now gathered approximately ₤0.5 a billion of the consumer electronics as well as e-waste and is available for a small cost at all of their locations. These products are subsequently given to qualified recyclers in the United States for proper disposal. The goal of the company is to acquire ₤1 billion pounds of recyclables.