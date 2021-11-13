What options do we have for meeting the world’s renewable energy needs?

The future of renewable power is taking shape sixteen miles (26 kilometers) off the windy coast of northern Scotland. The five huge turbines of Hywind Scotland wind project, which rotate rhythmically in the breeze, resemble any other off-shore wind venture except for one important difference: they’re floating.

Hywind’s turbines stand on buoyant steel keels which bob with the waves, unlike traditional offshore turbines that sit atop metal as well as concrete towers fastened into the seabed. Despite the hilly conditions, they are carefully balanced and remain upright. The way green developers think about offshore wind is changing thanks to this simple-sounding yet devilishly complex architecture.

It might be a significant development as the globe works to fulfill the net-zero carbon emission targets set forth by governments in the Paris Climate Agreement. Around three-quarters of all greenhouse gases released by human activities are currently attributed to the energy industry.

As per the International Energy Agency, green electricity is going to need to be the primary source of world energy in order to reduce emissions. According to the report, half of the globe’s energy requirements will have to be satisfied by electricity generated in a net-zero manner by 2040.

Electric networks will require to become significantly more flexible with additional ways to create and store energy as the number of electric vehicles grows, as well as greater demand for electricity to substitute fossil fuels in home and industrial applications. It implies that by the year 2045, the energy network may look very different from how it does now.

Projects such as Hywind’s floating wind farm provide a peek of what that future might look like today. There are two explanations for this. To begin with, floating turbines, unlike stationary units, may operate in the deep waters far from shoreline, where winds are stronger and steadier. As per Henrik Steisdal, who is a Danish inventor at frontline of floating wind research, several of the world’s most heavily populated coastal areas straddle these deep waters. According to him, this offers floating wind another benefit: it can be able to serve communities that currently lack significant wind power capability.

“Several countries have extensive offshore areas near their population centers, but the depths are just too great for bottom-fixed turbines,” Steisdal argues. “You can only handle a limited amount of the conventional offshore wind in locations like Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and California, or maybe none at all, so the floating turbines are the sole alternative in the long run.” While floating turbines address some of the constraints that prevent offshore wind farms from being built in deep oceans, there are still obstacles to overcome. The impact of huge arrays of the floating wind turbines on marine environment is a source of worry.