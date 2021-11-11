India claims to be on track to achieve net-zero emissions by the year 2070. Will renewables be able to supply the growing demand of over 1 billion people?

Poonam Chaudhary had been saving $110 a month for ten years, dreaming of purchasing her maiden home and all the amenities of the highly mobile in today’s India. Chaudhary’s ambition of owning a whitewashed 3-bedroom farmhouse came true in April. She has a kitchen with marble accents and views of scorching sunsets. She has 2 Japanese refrigerators and 2 televisions in her apartment. During the summer, while outside temperatures can reach 110 degrees, she does have an air conditioner which she operates all day.

She also has power outages, which normally last two hours, reminding her that she is one of the millions competing for a finite resource. With a loud laugh, Chaudhary, who is a bank employee aged 34 years, exclaimed, “I now have everything for the luxurious life.” “I simply don’t have enough power.” Chaudhary’s new home, which rises close to mustard fields and country roads traversed by plodding camel carts, is a little part of the world’s great developmental issue.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared at the United Nations climate negotiations that his country will strive for net-zero emissions by the year 2070, two decades later than many supporters had hoped. He also amended some of his prior goals, promising that India would deploy 500 gigawatts of non-fossil energy by the year 2030 and cover half of its energy needs from renewable sources by then, up from a previously stated aim of 40%.

India’s long-stated goals to convert to clean energy were reflected in Modi’s announcement. But what he didn’t say was that as Indians like Chaudhary become wealthier and India’s economy broadens in the energy-intensive sectors, the country’s electricity demand will soar that the country won’t be able to afford to abandon cheap coal power, which accounts for 70% of the country’s electricity, for several decades.

How quickly — or how slowly — India, the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, shifts away from the fossil fuels will determine whether the world can meet a key goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is to keep global warming “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to preindustrial levels.

India’s government claims it is working more than its fair share to tackle climate change and is transitioning away from coal as soon as possible. If rich countries that have historically ascended the development ladder by emitting pollution want India to speed up its transformation, they must provide more financial aid and technology, according to Indian leaders.

“We all know that all of the promises that were made on climate finance have proven to be empty,” Modi said as he asked that affluent countries donate $1 trillion to underdeveloped countries. “At a time when we’re all raising our ambitions for climate action, we can’t keep our ambitions for climate funding the same.”