Battery capacity, longevity, and safety could all benefit from all-solid batteries

Solid-state batteries have the potential to be safer and last longer than traditional batteries. Companies now say solid-state batteries might be commercialized within the next five years for usage in electric “hypercars” as well as power grids. Traditional batteries generate energy by chemical reactions between the cathode as well as anode electrodes, which are often connected by liquid or gel electrolytes. Solid-state batteries, on the other hand, use solid electrolytes like ceramics.

Solid-state batteries can supply more energy for the same weight or space as conventional batteries. “Solid-state batteries will be a significant benefit for electric vehicles,” says Noshin Omar, who works as the Chief Executive Officer as well as the founder of the Avesta Battery and Energy Engineering (ABEE) in Brussels. “Solid-state batteries are also far safer than traditional lithium-ion batteries, which require flammable and hazardous organic liquid electrolytes.”

Now, ABEE is assisting in the development of the Fulminea, a street-legal electric “hypercar” expected to hit the market in the second period of 2023. It will have a hybrid battery pack with ABEE’s solid-state cells and ultra-capacitors. “At the moment, our solid-state batteries possess an energy density of roughly 400 watt-hours per kilogram,” Omar explains, “which is about double the normal energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries on the market.” “By 2025, we want to have 450 watt-hours for every kilogram energy density.”

Italian automaker Automobili Estrema is developing the Fulminea. It will have four electric motors featuring a total peak capacity of 1.5 megawatts (2,040 horsepower), enabling it to speed from 0 to 320 km/h (200 mph) within just 10 seconds. It will have a range of around 520 kilometres (323 miles) thanks to its 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

The batteries, which utilize metallic lithium anodes, nickel-rich cathodes, and a sulfide electrolyte, will be supplied by ABEE, with battery specialist Imecar Elektronik assisting with the cell packaging. The battery pack is expected to be under 300 kilograms, with a total curb weight of about 1,500 kilos for Fulminea.

“We’re now working on scalability for our technology,” Omar explains, “optimizing the manufacturing process, battery lifetime, and charging rate.” In addition, researchers at the University of California, San Diego, in collaboration with LG Electronics, have created a new silicon all-solid-state battery that is safe, long-lasting, and energy-dense, according to preliminary tests.

According to nanoengineer Zheng Chen of the University of California, San Diego, “with current trends, we focus to manufacture our first commercially significant product by 2025 and attain extensive market penetration by 2030.”

Anodes in solid-state batteries featuring high energy densities have traditionally been made of metallic lithium. On the other hand, these components limit battery charge rates and necessitate warm charging temperatures of at least 60 degrees Celsius. Silicon anodes may overcome these drawbacks, allowing for substantially quicker charge rates at room too low temperatures while retaining high energy densities.