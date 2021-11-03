Following Hertz’s announcement that it will purchase 100,000 electric vehicles, Tesla’s market valuation reaches $1 trillion for the first time

The world’s largest car rental company, Hertz, has made a bold bet on electric vehicles, buying 100,000 battery-propelled vehicles from Tesla. The news of the sale boosted Tesla’s stock, causing the world’s most valuable carmaker to momentarily reach an all-time high of $1 trillion in market capitalization. The Tesla Model 3, which is a sedan and is now the cheapest vehicle offered by the electric manufacturer, will be purchased by Hertz.

The excitement wasn’t just about the sale’s monetary value — which is in billions of dollars — but also about how it may serve as excellent marketing for Tesla, putting many additional Americans behind the helm of an electric car for the first time. Meanwhile, the move represents a major marketing effort for Hertz, which is trying to recover from a recent bankruptcy.

“Neither company will gain in ways that no one has envisioned,” says Ivan Drury, who works as the senior manager at Edmunds, an automotive information firm that provides automobile information. Electric vehicles will account for more than 20 percent of Hertz’s worldwide fleet by the close of next year. When you consider that electric vehicles account for less than 3 percent of new car sales in most of the globe, it’s a massive number.

However, electric car sales are rapidly expanding. Companies and governments are also under increasing pressure to speed the transition away from gas and diesel in order to mitigate the effects of human-caused climate change. In a statement, Hertz interim Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields stated, “Electric vehicles are already mainstream, and we’ve just begun to witness increasing worldwide demand and interest.”

The Hertz offering provides an opportunity to try out electric vehicles.

According to Michelle Krebs, who works as the executive analyst at the Cox Automotive firm, Hertz’s purchasing spree could potentially hasten the adoption of electric vehicles. “It brings EVs [electric vehicles] as well as Tesla in particular to a wider audience,” she explains. “We know that people are hesitant to acquire EVs because they are concerned about range anxiety… and this is a chance for them to gain experience with EVs, specifically with Tesla.”

She believes that after people have driven an electric car, they will be much more willing to purchase one for themselves. According to Hamzah Mazari, a Jefferies analyst who follows the rental car business, the move carries some challenges for Hertz, such as the cost of building in charging infrastructure. However, it has the potential to pay off handsomely, especially if it enables the rental company to demand greater fees while still attracting clients.

“It’s a little bit of a gamble on consumer demand,” he says, “that people prefer [electric vehicles].” “It’s a slight shift into the premium segment.” According to Mazari, it’s also a method to appeal to financiers who are increasingly worried about the environment.