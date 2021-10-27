The White House supports a concept for renewable energy tax partnerships

As per 3 people familiar with the situation, the White House is supporting a plan by House Democrats to allow renewable energy companies to form tax-advantaged partnerships similar to those used by the oil and gas industry for decades to build out pipeline as well as storage infrastructure in the United States. The extension would permit the renewable energy industry, which includes everything from solar and wind power to biofuels like ethanol, to establish master limited partnerships, or MLPs, which combine the funding benefits of companies with the tax benefits of partnerships.

The expansion is part of a $3.5 trillion spending bill being examined by the House of Representatives, which is favored by Democrats. “An expansion might enable retail investors to engage directly in renewable energy projects rather than simply in corporations that deal in renewables,” noted Clark Sackschewsky, who works as the tax market leader at the BDO USA firm situated in Houston. On the condition of anonymity, the individuals revealed White House backing for the idea, which is expected to cost the US Treasury nearly $1 billion in lost tax income over the next decade.

Environmentalists had implored the White House to support a competing strategy that would completely remove MLPs for the fossil fuel sector, claiming that the structure provides financial incentives for oil and gas growth at a period when President Joe Biden’s presidency is attempting to reduce carbon emissions. Since President Ronald Reagan signed legislation enabling MLPs as a tool to promote energy investment in 1986, the oil and gas industry has used them to fund billions of dollars in pipeline and storage projects.

The Alerian MLP Index, which measures the value of the energy infrastructure MLPs, is now worth approximately $200 billion. Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners are among the major pipeline transportation and storage companies in the index. Availability to the corporate structure has long been sought by the renewable energy sector as a means of leveling the playing field.

“This is about justice and fairness.” According to Geoff Cooper, who works as the head of the Renewable Fuels Association, “this adjustment could really restart a lot of initiatives and assist support lower carbon fuels.” Several pipeline corporations, mostly natural gas and oil pipeline companies, have reorganized in recent years after US authorities announced that they would no longer be able to recoup an income tax allowance as a component of the fees they charge shippers under a “cost of service” rate structure.

“The entire MLP structure is flawed from a governance viewpoint, which has considerably impacted investor interest,” Andrew Logan, who serves as the senior director in charge of the oil and gas at Ceres, said, adding that increasing MLP eligibility might have a muted impact.