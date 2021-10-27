Gogoro, a Taiwanese company, has opened battery switching facilities on the Chinese mainland

Gogoro, a Taiwan-based e-mobility firm, has debuted its battery swapping technology in mainland China as part of a collaboration with two of the country’s largest automobile manufacturers. Gogoro, which has created a smart and effective battery swapping platform to be used in conjunction with its urban electric 2-wheel scooters and mopeds, stated that the company’s first battery swapping system had been deployed in Hangzhou, in China’s far-eastern region. After announcing cooperation with Yadea and Dachangjiang Group (DCJ) to develop a battery swapping network in China five months ago, Gogoro has now confirmed the partnership.

DCJ is the world’s largest manufacturer of gas-powered two-wheel vehicles, while Yadea is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of two-wheel vehicles. The Huan Huan battery swapping brand, powered by Gogoro, was presented this week by the three companies in collaboration with the company. As early as 2022, it is projected that the network of Huan Huan battery switching stations would be expanded to include new cities – and the country’s two-wheel market, which has over 300 million riders.

Horace Luke, the founder and CEO of Gogoro, stated, “Yadea, Gogoro and DCJ, and DCJ have joined forces to elevate electric two-wheel mobility in China to a higher degree of sustainability, dependability, and safety.” Battery switching systems such as Gogoro’s were initially developed for the company’s line of two-wheel vehicles, which included mopeds and scooters.

They are billed as “unstealable,” and they are equipped with a smart connection that enables over-the-air and app connectivity updates. The two-wheel cars can be refueled by simply swapping out the battery, a process that is expected to take less than 30 seconds in total. With the help of Gogoro’s relationship with Yadea and DCJ, both Chinese 2-wheel vehicle manufacturers will be able to begin developing their line of two-wheel electric cars that will be based on the Gogoro battery switching platform.

In addition, Yadea has unveiled two new scooters that will be powered by Gogoro’s battery swapping technology – however, no specifications or names for the two vehicles are available at the time of this writing. With the launch of Gogoro’s battery swapping system by Huan Huan in Hangzhou, we are announcing the introduction of two additional vehicles as part of a bigger portfolio of the Gogoro-powered vehicles, according to Dong Jinggui, chairman of Yadea. In partnership, we are transforming the future of green transportation in China, and we look forward to expanding into several additional cities in 2022.