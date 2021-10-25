Pre-order commitments for DayMak’s Avvenire Series EV total $1 billion

Tesla’s Model S, Model Y, Model X, and Model 3 have had a significant impact on the electric vehicle industry. There are, however, additional electric vehicle manufacturers and models. Daymak, a Toronto-based e-bike manufacturer, has delivered 100,000 light electric cars since 2012.

Daymak only gave some details about the Spiritus, the company’s new three-wheel light electric car, in June of 2021. In October, Daymak claimed that it has obtained a large sum of money for the Spiritus pre-orders. Aldo Baiocchi, Daymak’s President, answered some questions for CleanTechnica on the latest development.

How did you get $1 billion in pre-orders so quickly?

Daymak is ecstatic to now be able to follow its long-held ambition of creating the Avvenire series. Since commencing our campaign in March, we’ve received a great deal of media and public interest, and we’ve been able to collect $1 billion in pre-order commitments thanks to our crowdfunding initiatives, as well as our dependable global dealer network and meticulous due diligence.

When are the Spiritus going to be available for purchase, and where will it be sold?

The Spiritus has been on pre-order since 2021 March, with special pricing and incentives expiring on October 30th, 2021. In 2023, deliveries will begin.

Will the Spiritus be classified as a car or a three-wheeled motorcycle for legal purposes?

Three-wheel car categorization is complicated and differs from nation to nation, state to state, as well as jurisdiction to jurisdiction; nonetheless, we anticipate the Spiritus will be categorized as a 3-wheel motorcycle in most circumstances. Rest assured, the Spiritus will include next-generation EV technology, as well as the safety features, you’d expect from any top-of-the-line electric vehicle.

Are there any tax credits available for the Spiritus?

Again, this varies by country, state, and jurisdiction, but electric cars in general, including automobiles and motorbikes, are eligible for tax benefits.

Is there a home charger included with the vehicle?

The automobile will come with a Level 2 charger. We do not, however, perform electrical installations. When the time comes, please contact an electrician.

What is the process of wireless charging?

We’re leveraging Daymak Ondata technology, which has a patent filed and will incorporate resonant wireless power transfer. Spiritus Ultimate is going to be the first electric vehicle to include wireless charging as standard equipment, with a wireless charging effectiveness of about 94-96 percent. We’re reducing the system’s weight and complexity while enhancing its efficiency and dependability by employing a range of proprietary, new methods. Simply pull up to your parking area, align your vehicle using our alignment indicator UI, and allow the BMS handle the rest!