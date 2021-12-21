Covid-19 Impact on Ewis Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

The EWIS Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

EWIS Market by Resin Type:

Mirror effects of these challenges were also witnessed on the demand for EWIS, which recorded a colossal decline of 30% in 2020. This has forced all the leading industry stakeholders to start focusing on liquidity management by leveraging their available short- as well as long-term cash avenues.

Nevertheless, the aerospace industry is likely to bounce back shortly, backed by strong industry fundamentals and a proven track record in handling crises. Resuming aircraft deliveries, ungrounding of B737 Max, and revamp in the production rate of key programs such as A320, are heading the industry towards recovery. The EWIS market is expected to rebound at a healthy CAGR of 8.4% over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2026.

EWIS Market by Application Type:

Based on the application type, the EWIS market is segmented as avionics, interiors, airframe, propulsion system, and others. The Interior segment held the dominant position in 2020 and is expected to heal at the fastest pace during 2021-2026. Increased focus of airliners towards enhancing passenger experience and up-gradation of the existing fleet with new IFE systems are the major factors behind the dominance of the interior segment.

EWIS Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for EWIS during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market with the presence of major aircraft OEM’s, tier players, EWIS players, and MRO companies. Most of the major players in the EWIS market have their presence in the region to cater to the emergent needs of OEMs and to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during 2021-2026. The region’s market is majorly driven by increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for multiple programs, increasing production and procurement of military aircraft owing to the rising defense budget and growing territorial disputes among key economies, and upcoming indigenous aircraft program C919. China, Japan, and India are expected to remain the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the EWIS market are-

Safran S.A.

Groupe Latécoère

GKN Aerospace

Amphenol Corporation

TE Connectivity

TransDigm Group

Ducommun Incorporated

AKKA Technologies

The Angelus Corporation

CIA&D

