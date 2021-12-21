Aircraft Wiring Harness Market Forecast and Opportunity Assessment till 2026

The Aircraft Wiring Harness Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Aircraft Wiring Harness Market by Resin Type:

The industry was expected to return to its growth trajectory in the following years. However, the sudden outbreak of Covid-19 vanished all the hopes and pushed the aircraft industry to its ground. The subsequent effect of the pandemic was also felt in the aircraft wiring harness market, which declined by approx. 31% in 2020.

That being said, the long-term scenario still seems promising backed by strong industry fundamentals and stakeholder’s capability to manage crises. The aircraft wiring harness market is likely to follow the suit and is expected to rebound at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 1.5 billion in 2026.

Aircraft Wiring Harness Market by Application Type

Based on the application type, the aircraft wiring harness market is segmented as avionics, interiors, airframe, propulsion system, and others. The interiors segment held the lion’s share of the market in 2020 and is expected to expand with the highest CAGR of 9.0% in the post-pandemic market developments. Increasing focus of airliners towards improving the passenger travel experience and modernization of existing fleets with new IFE systems are the major factors driving the growth of the interiors segment.

Aircraft Wiring Harness Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft wiring harnesses. The region is dominated by the USA, owing to the presence of major aircraft OEMs, wiring harness suppliers, airlines, and MRO companies. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period driven by assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, increasing procurement of military aircraft, rising aircraft fleet size, and upcoming indigenous aircraft program C919. China, Japan, and India are the growth engines of the region’s aircraft wiring harness market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Aircraft Wiring Harness market are-

Safran S.A.

Groupe Latécoère

GKN Aerospace

Carlisle Companies

W.L. Gore & Associates

Amphenol

Ducommun Incorporated

TransDigm Group

TE Connectivity

AKKA Technologies

