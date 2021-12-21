Aircraft Extruded Seals Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2021-2026

The Aircraft Extruded Seals Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Some key takeaways from this report –

The report offers key drivers that trigger the growth in the Aircraft Extruded Seals Market. The insights mentioned in this report helps market players in formulating strategies to gain market presence or to sustain during the hard times. The research also mentions restraints of the market. Critical data on growth opportunities, current and upcoming trends are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The research offers segment wise analysis of the Aircraft Extruded Seals Market. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables, graphs, pie charts and more.

To get a free sample report, Click here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1956/aircraft-extruded-seals-market.html#form

Aircraft Extruded Seals Market by Resin Type:

The aircraft industry had been blossoming at a healthy rate till 2018, marked a growth era of almost 16 years. The unprecedented grounding of the B737 Max program in 2019 after two deadly crashes within six months took down the nose of the rising aircraft industry. Moreover, the pandemic in 2020 hit the industry hard causing unimaginable disruption and losses for the stakeholders. The extruded seals market has recorded a huge decline of 28% in 2020.

The lift of Boeing’s B737 Max in October 2020, gradual opening of travel restrictions, and an expected rebound in aircraft deliveries are among the key factors that are helping the industry stakeholder to rejuvenate the market demand. Furthermore, the market entries of new aircraft OEMs, especially COMAC and Irkut, in the commercial aerospace business coupled with the upcoming fuel-efficient variants of the existing aircraft programs are likely to accelerate the recovery process. Overall, the market for aircraft extruded seals is subjected to rebound at a propitious rate of 7.6% to reach US$ 0.11 Billion in 2026.

Aircraft Extruded Seals Market by Aircraft Type

Based on the aircraft type, the aircraft extruded seals market is segmented as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopter, military aircraft, and general aviation. Despite a huge decline in 2020, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the biggest demand generator for extruded seals in the aircraft industry in the foreseen future. The aircraft type is also likely to grow at an impressive rate in the post-pandemic market developments. Market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut, rebounding aircraft deliveries, and ungrounding of B737Max are some of the key factors propelling the demand for extruded seals in commercial aircraft segment.

Aircraft Extruded Seals Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft extruded seals during the forecast period. The presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators made the USA the leading region in the market. Most of the extruded seals suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of OEMs and to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is likely to soar at the fastest rate during the same period. The highest growth of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for multiple aircraft programs, increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to the rising defense budget, and upcoming indigenous aircraft C919.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Aircraft Extruded Seals market are-

Freudenberg Group

Advanced Polymers Ltd.

VIP Rubber & Plastics Company

Technetics Group

Rubbercraft Corp.

Saint-Gobain

Minor Rubber Co. Inc.

Kirkhill Inc. (TransDigm Group Incorporated)

Elastostar Rubber Corporation

Order a Copy of Aircraft Extruded Seals Market report here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/1956/aircraft-extruded-seals-market.html

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirements, please send your inquiry to [email protected] Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with insightful market data to aid strategic decision making. These exclusive reports are the result of exclusive research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, composites, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and more.