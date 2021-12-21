Mechanical Anchor Market: Key Success Factors, Growth Trends & Forecast 2020-2026: Key Success Factors, Growth Trends & Forecast 2021-2026

The Mechanical Anchor Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Some key takeaways from this report –

The report offers key drivers that trigger the growth in the Mechanical Anchor Market. The insights mentioned in this report helps market players in formulating strategies to gain market presence or to sustain during the hard times. The research also mentions restraints of the market. Critical data on growth opportunities, current and upcoming trends are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The research offers segment wise analysis of the Mechanical Anchor Market. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables, graphs, pie charts and more.

Mechanical Anchor Market by Resin Type:

The industry is likely to gradually recover from 2021 onwards with the revival in consumer confidence and supply chain on track. It is anticipated that the market will cross its 2019-sales figure in 2021 only, marking a consistent growth during the forecast period. Overall, the mechanical anchor market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 5.8% in the long run to reach US$ 2.6 Billion in 2026.

Mechanical Anchor Market by Product Type

Based on the product type, the mechanical anchor market is segmented as expansion anchors, screw anchors, undercut anchors, and other anchors. Expansion anchor is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing product type in the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from various applications coupled with an expected recovery in the construction industry.

Mechanical Anchor Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for mechanical anchors during the forecast period. The demand for mechanical anchors is growing in the region due to increasing construction activities, growing disposable income of consumers, and rapid urbanization and industrialization. North America and Asia-Pacific are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Mechanical Anchor market are-

Hilti Corporation

Würth Group

Fischer Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Simpson Strong Tie Co Inc.

Halfen GmBH

Fastenal Company

DEWALT

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

SANKO TECHNO Co. Ltd.

