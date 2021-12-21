Color Sensors Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2026

The Color Sensors Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Some key takeaways from this report –

The report offers key drivers that trigger the growth in the Color Sensors Market. The insights mentioned in this report helps market players in formulating strategies to gain market presence or to sustain during the hard times. The research also mentions restraints of the market. Critical data on growth opportunities, current and upcoming trends are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The research offers segment wise analysis of the Color Sensors Market. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables, graphs, pie charts and more.

Color Sensors Market by Resin Type:

The Color Sensors Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 2.9 billion by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Color Sensors Market by Type:

Based on type, the color sensors market is categorized into brightness sensor, contrast sensor, molecular luminescence sensor, RGB sensor, printed mark sensor, and others. The molecular luminescence sensor segment held a significant market share in 2020 and is estimated to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast timeline. Luminescence sensors detect visible and non-visible marks which illuminate when using ultraviolet (UV) light. Fluorescent material and marks are reliably detected independently of their colors, pattern, or surface conditions on any material, which further bolsters the segment growth.

Color Sensors Market by Regional Insights:

By region, the North American market accounted for a significant share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the following years. This is mainly attributed to its expertise in technology-driven aspects. As per the International Trade Administration, the US is a major global producer of industrial automation equipment, broadly defined as the hardware and components used to automate systems in manufacturing or industrial settings. Moreover, increasing capital expenditures in industries further proliferates regional market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Color Sensors market are-

Sick AG (Germany)

EMX Industries Inc (US)

InfraTec GmbH (Germany)

CTi Automation (US)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

ASTECH GmbH (Germany)

Banner Engineering (US)

Keyence Corporation (Japan)

Baumer Atlas (US)

HiTechnic Products (US).

