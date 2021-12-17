Agricultural LED Market Forecast and Opportunity Assessment till 2026

The Agricultural LED Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Agricultural LED Market by Resin Type:

The Agricultural LED Market is estimated to grow from USD 16.9 billion in 2020 to USD 43.0 billion by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Agricultural LED Market by Product Trends:

Based on product, the Agricultural LED market is classified into 0-30w LED, 30-100w LED, >100w LED. The 0-30w LED segment held a significant market share in 2020 and is estimated to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast timeline. This is mainly attributed to technological developments in energy conservation and efficiency. The agricultural LEDs with low power are more efficient when compared to high power lighting solutions, thereby bolstering the segment growth.

Agricultural LED Market by Regional Insights:

By region, the European market accounted for a significant share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the following years. This is mainly ascribed to increasing awareness regarding the importance of alternative farming, owing to the less availability of fertile agricultural land and increasing population, coupled with high adoption of urban agriculture, which further proliferates the regional market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Agricultural LED market are-

Philips (Netherlands)

Osram (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Easy Agricultural (US)

Illumitex (US)

Fionia Lighting (Denmark)

Lumigrow (US)

Kind LED (US)

Grow Lights (US)

California LightWorks (US)

