Super-hard Materials Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2026

The report offers key drivers that trigger the growth in the Super-hard Materials Market. The insights mentioned in this report helps market players in formulating strategies to gain market presence or to sustain during the hard times. The research also mentions restraints of the market. Critical data on growth opportunities, current and upcoming trends are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The research offers segment wise analysis of the Super-hard Materials Market. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables, graphs, pie charts and more.

Super-hard Materials Market by Resin Type:

Super-hard Materials Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Growing manufacturing sector and utilization of the product in major end-user industries including automotive, building & construction, chemical and petrochemicals are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, use of the product for protective coating, metal sheets cutting, etc. in the automotive and transportation industries is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Super-hard Materials Market by Product Type:

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as diamond, cubic boron nitride, and others. Diamond generated substantial revenue in 2020 and covers over half of the total market. The segment is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. The growth of the segment is owing to the product being majorly used for grinding, cutting, and machining materials including titanium alloys, cemented carbides, ceramics, quartz stone, asphalt, glass, etc. These are also used in dressers, drill bits and wire drawing dies.

Super-hard Materials Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific dominated the super-hard materials market in 2020, and is estimated to continue its leading position during the forecast period as well. The region’s growth is owing to the rising chemical and petrochemical industries in South Korea, India, and the Southeast Asian countries. The Asia-Pacific region is followed by North America and Europe. Improvements in economy, increasing manufacturing activities, and growing demand for machine tools used for industrial applications in North America and Europe drive the super-hard materials market in the respective regions.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Super-hard Materials market are-

Element Six

Sandvik

ILJIN Diamond

Zhongnan Diamond

Huanghe Whirlwind

JINQU Super-hard

Sumitomo Electric Industries

FUNIK

SF-Diamond

Zhengzhou Zhong Peng

Besco Superabrasives

Yalong Super-hard Materials

CR GEMS

Anhui HongJing.

