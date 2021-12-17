Metal Pipes Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2021-2026

The Metal Pipes Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Some key takeaways from this report –

The report offers key drivers that trigger the growth in the Metal Pipes Market. The insights mentioned in this report helps market players in formulating strategies to gain market presence or to sustain during the hard times. The research also mentions restraints of the market. Critical data on growth opportunities, current and upcoming trends are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The research offers segment wise analysis of the Metal Pipes Market. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables, graphs, pie charts and more.

Metal Pipes Market by Resin Type:

Metal Pipes Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growth of end-use industries such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, power, HVAC & electrical among others has significantly contributed to the growth of the metal pipes market. Furthermore, metal pipes offer many advantages over other pipes, such as durability, sustainability, ease of installation, and easy maintenance. As these pipes are made out of steel, ductile iron, copper, and others, they have remarkable tensile strength while they remain stable at extreme temperatures and are unaffected by factors such as heat and cold, making them the desired choice for conveying water, chemicals, and oil. All these aforementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Metal Pipes Market by Material Type:

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as steel, ductile iron, copper, and others. Steel is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand from the oil and gas, power, and automotive industries. The demand for steel in industries is supported by its properties such as durability, high strength, low corrosion, longer shelf life, and good thermal resistance.

Metal Pipes Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the leading region in the market for metal pipes during the forecast period. The region’s growth is driven by the increasing demand from the oil and gas industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, supported by urbanization, surge in demand for consumable water, and investment in water-related infrastructures. Europe is also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Metal Pipes market are-

ArcelorMIttal S.A.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Muller Industries, Inc.

Narsk Hydro ASA

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals

Northwest Pipe Company

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

Tenaris SA

TMK Group

United States Steel Corporation.

