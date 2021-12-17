Handheld Massagers Market Growth Trends & Forecast till 2026

The Handheld Massagers Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Handheld Massagers Market by Resin Type:

The Handheld Massagers Market is estimated to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2020 to USD 12.8 billion by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Handheld Massagers Market by Application Trends

Based on application, the handheld massagers market is classified into home, office, and others. The home segment held a significant market share in 2020 and is estimated to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast timeline. This is mainly attributed to employees returning to their homes after rigorous working and they need to drive themselves home which can be a particularly painful experience during rush-hour traffic in large cities. As handheld massagers are easy to use, there is significant demand among the households, which further bolsters the segment growth.

Handheld Massagers Market by Regional Insights:

By region, the North American market accounted for a significant share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the following years. This is mainly ascribed to a high employee population, increasing number of working hours, economic growth, and large presence of product manufacturers, further proliferates the regional market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Handheld Massagers market are-

Kikkerland (US)

Beurer (Germany)

Conair (US)

Panasonic (Japan)

Scholl (US)

Wahl (US)

Prospera (Israel)

HoMedics (US)

Genie (US)

Breo (US).

