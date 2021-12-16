Covid-19 Impact on Structural Composites Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2026

The Structural Composites Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Some key takeaways from this report –

The report offers key drivers that trigger the growth in the Structural Composites Market. The insights mentioned in this report helps market players in formulating strategies to gain market presence or to sustain during the hard times. The research also mentions restraints of the market. Critical data on growth opportunities, current and upcoming trends are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The research offers segment wise analysis of the Structural Composites Market. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables, graphs, pie charts and more.

To get a free sample report, Click here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2055/Structural-Composites-Market.html#form

Structural Composites Market by Resin Type:

Structural Composites Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Major factors such as increasing automotive and marine production, robust demand from the aircraft industry, increasing investment on infrastructure projects, and rising demand from the construction sector are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Structural Composites Market By Reinforcement Material Type

Based on the reinforcement material type, the market is segmented as glass fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, and others. Glass fiber reinforcement is estimated to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period. It is the most commonly used reinforcement material and has extensive applications in major sectors owing to its economical prices. The growth of the segment is driven by some of its key properties, such as incombustibility, corrosion resistance, high strength at low densities, good thermal insulation, and sound insulation. Furthermore, rapid development in the global energy, construction, infrastructure and transportation industries is likely to positively influence the growth of the structural composites market segment in the coming years.

Structural Composites Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the market due to increasing construction spending, rising infrastructure development, and growing energy and defense sectors. In addition, rising economic development, availability of raw materials, and increasing investment in public infrastructure are further expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. China and India are the growth engines of the region’s market. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Structural Composites market are-

Argosy International Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Owens Corning

SGL Group

Solvay S.A.

Teijin Limited

Toray Group.

Order a Copy of Structural Composites Market report here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2055/Structural-Composites-Market.html

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirements, please send your inquiry to [email protected] Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with insightful market data to aid strategic decision making. These exclusive reports are the result of exclusive research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, composites, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and more.