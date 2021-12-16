Hot Melt Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

The Hot Melt Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Some key takeaways from this report –

The report offers key drivers that trigger the growth in the Hot Melt Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market. The insights mentioned in this report helps market players in formulating strategies to gain market presence or to sustain during the hard times. The research also mentions restraints of the market. Critical data on growth opportunities, current and upcoming trends are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The research offers segment wise analysis of the Hot Melt Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables, graphs, pie charts and more.

Hot Melt Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market by Resin Type:

Hot Melt Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO) Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The hot melt APAO market is expected to be driven by substantial growth in the global packaging industry in the next five years. As dual-income families’ purchasing power grows and their attention changes to packaged products delivered at their doorsteps, the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and e-commerce industries are all witnessing an increased demand for packaging materials.

Hot Melt Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market By Product Type

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as homopolymers and copolymers. Copolymers accounted for a major share of the market in 2020, and the segment is expected to maintain its incontestable lead during the forecast period as well. The growth of copolymers is supported by their properties such as better impact strength, durability, and toughness. Despite being softer than homopolymers, they possess better resistance to stress cracks and toughness in low temperatures, thus driving the growth of the segment.

Hot Melt Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to clock colossal gains in the hot melt APAO market, during the forecast period, supported by its improving economic condition, which has fueled the demand for packaged products. Furthermore, surge in demand for personal hygiene products is also likely to positively influence the growth of the hot melt APAO market in the Asia-Pacific region. Shifting of manufacturing bases to developing countries such as China and India will go a long way in paving the path of growth for the region’s hot melt amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) market over the next five years.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Hot Melt Amorphous Polyalphaolefin market are-

Arkema S.A

Eastman Chemical Company.

Evans Adhesive Corporation, Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Guangdong Orient Resin Co., Ltd

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals Company

REXtac.

