Vacuum Waste Systems Market: Competitive Analysis and Global Outlook 2021-2026

Vacuum Waste Systems Market by Resin Type:

Vacuum Waste Systems Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. A key element influencing the worldwide market growth will be the UN General Assembly’s achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as part of UN Resolution 70/1, transforming our world by 2030. Furthermore, vacuum waste systems are likely to be in more demand around the world as a result of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as the use of affordable and clean energy technologies, boosting industrialization with resilient infrastructure, and moving focus to sustainable cities and communities. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the vacuum waste systems market during the forecast period.

Vacuum Waste Systems Market By Product Type

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as stationary and mobile. Stationary vacuum waste systems led the market in 2020, and the segment is expected to maintain its indubitable lead during the forecast period as well. The growth of the segment is driven by the use of stationary equipment, which allows for year-round operations with minimal to no disruption. Furthermore, they are security-favorable since public inlets can be installed with automatic-locking mechanisms that can be activated remotely from the control system, resulting in their growth.

Vacuum Waste Systems Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, Europe is estimated to be the leading region in the market, owing to the wide usage of vacuum waste systems by several developed and developing countries such as Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, and Finland. The region is expected to dominate the vacuum waste systems market with the largest share over the forecast period. The mighty dominance of the European market can also be attributed to the presence of key product manufacturers in the region, which reduces its reliance on product imports. Furthermore, increased awareness of the importance of a clean environment and waste management services across various end-use sectors of the region will fuel regional vacuum waste systems growth in the next five years.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Vacuum Waste Systems market are-

Envac AB

Marimatic

Logiwaste AB

Wartsila

MEIKO International

Jets Vacuum AS

Collins Aerospace

EVAC GmbH

Aqseptence Group GmbH

EVAC Oy

Nederman Holding AB

ECOSIR Group

Stream Environment SDN. BHD

Lundberg Tech A/S.

