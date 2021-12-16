Counter UAV Market Study Offering Insights on Latest Advancements, Trends & Analysis from 2021 to 2026

The Counter UAV Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Counter UAV Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

Counter UAV, also referred to as counter-drone technology are systems which are used to detect or intercept unmanned aircraft. UAVs are widely being used several various illicit and undercover activities, including smuggling contraband and spying. As of now, there are more than 200 counter-UAV products available from over 150 manufacturers in 30 countries worldwide

The Counter UAV Market is estimated to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2020 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period.

Boeing (The U.S),

Saab AB (Sweden),

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S),

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel),

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S),

Rheinmetall AG (Germany),

Raytheon Company (The U.S),

DroneDefence (UK),

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S), and

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel).

To broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the Counter UAV Market minutely. The report consists of segment-wise details such as application type, platform type, etc. It also covers the regional analysis, considering the potential regions and countries. Such segment-wise analysis will further assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities.

What are the key trends in the Counter UAV Market ?

? How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth rate in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Counter UAV Market ?

? What is the market share of the top vendors?

