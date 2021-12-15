Airport Moving Walkways Market to Witness a Handsome Growth during 2021 – 2026

The Airport Moving Walkways Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Airport Moving Walkways Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

Moving walkways are moving surfaces in which an object/person can be moved horizontally/inclinedly from the start to the end of the walkway. They are driven by motors, which are commonly escalator-style drive systems. The steps follow a set of tracks. When riding the moving walkway, there is usually a handrail that moves along with it so that one can grip onto it.

Airport Moving Walkways Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 3.5%, during the forecast period. The market is expected to develop as a result of globalization and increasing travel and tourist demand around the world. Airport moving walkways (MW), also known as travelators are trending in commercial places such as airports, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and train stations due to their key advantages of time saving. Moving walkways are composed of slow-moving conveyor systems that transport people over horizontal or inclined planes over shorter distance and assist people in reaching at desired locations at airports.

Kone Corporation

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler Group

Thyssenkrupp AG

Hit

Hyundai Elevator Company

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

What are the key trends in the Airport Moving Walkways Market ?

? How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth rate in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Airport Moving Walkways Market ?

? What is the market share of the top vendors?

