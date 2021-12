Bird Detection Systems Market Forecast and Opportunity Assessment till 2026

The Bird Detection Systems Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Bird Detection Systems Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

The Bird Detection system is generally a system consisting of a device that is used for the detection and monitoring of birds. It is widely adopted to limit the occurrences where thousands of birds collide with aircraft and other installations like windmills. Effective bird detection systems help minimize the count of these incidences by accurately mapping birds with the help of cameras, radar technology, or other sensors’ technology.

The bird detection systems market is projected to grow from USD 102 million in 2020 to USD 162.8 million by 2026 at a CAGR of over 8.3% during the forecast period.

Accipiter Radar (Canada),

Detect Inc (The U.S),

Robin Radar (Netherland),

Miltronix (England),

Xsight Systems Ltd. (The U.S),

AscendXYZ Radar (Denmark),

DHI Corporation (Canada),

Volacom (The U.S),

Artificial Vision (Spain),

Controp (Israel),

The Edge Company (UAE),

DT Bird (Spain), and

Swiss Bird Radar Solutions (Switzerland).

What are the key trends in the Bird Detection Systems Market ?

? How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth rate in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Bird Detection Systems Market ?

? What is the market share of the top vendors?

