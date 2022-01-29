UAE Camel Dairy Market 2021: Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Demand and Forecast 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE Camel Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the UAE camel dairy market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Camel dairy involves the production and processing of camel milk for human consumption. The milk obtained is further utilized for preparing some of the widely consumed dairy products, such as yogurt, cheese, laban and desserts. It is a rich source of vitamins, zinc, iron, minerals and magnesium. Camel dairy products are considered to be a preferred alternative to conventional dairy counterparts by lactose-intolerant individuals across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to their easy and abundant availability across the country.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
UAE Camel Dairy Market Trends:
The market in the UAE is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits and therapeutic properties offered by the consumption of camel milk. The rising incidences of diabetes in the country are also providing a boost to the demand for camel dairy across the UAE since camel milk is known to have a positive effect on human insulin receptors. Moreover, numerous government initiatives that are undertaken to maximize the production of camel dairy products and promote their uptake are acting as major growth-inducing factors. For instance, the Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products, a Dubai-based camel dairy producer, is provided with a value-added tax (VAT) exemption certificate by the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-camel-dairy-market/requestsample
UAE Camel Dairy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Raw Camel Milk
- Pasteurized Camel Milk
- Flavoured Camel Milk
- Camel Milk Cheese
- Camel Milk Yoghurt
- Camel Milk Ice Cream
- Camel Milk Laban
- Camel Milk Ghee
- Camel Milk Infant Formula
- Camel Milk Powder
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Packaging:
- Cartons
- Bottles
- Cans
- Jars
- Others
Breakup by Emirates:
- Abu Dhabi
- Dubai
- Sharjah
- Others
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2VH2BFK
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
https://researz.com/quadricycle-and-tricycle-market-report-2022-industry-growth-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2027/
https://researz.com/batter-and-breader-premixes-market-2027-industry-trends-analysis-growth-opportunities-key-players/
https://researz.com/spray-adhesives-market-report-2021-size-share-trends-industry-growth-and-forecast-2026/
https://researz.com/led-driver-market-research-report-2027-share-size-analysis-industry-trends-and-key-players/
https://researz.com/in-app-purchase-market-overview-analysis-trends-growth-and-future-scope-2022-27/
https://researz.com/mango-butter-market-report-2022-industry-trends-analysis-growth-industry-share-and-forecast-2027/
https://researz.com/protein-detection-quantification-market-size-share-analysis-industry-growth-and-forecast-2027/
https://researz.com/data-loss-prevention-market-2022-industry-size-share-opportunity-scope-and-future-scope-2027/
https://researz.com/latin-america-dry-eye-syndrome-market-share-size-growth-industry-report-and-future-scope-2027/
https://researz.com/figure-skating-equipment-market-trends-growth-size-industry-share-and-forecast-2022-27/
https://researz.com/magneto-resistive-ram-mram-market-2022-share-size-growth-key-players-and-future-scope-2027/
https://researz.com/online-car-buying-market-2022-industry-trends-size-share-analysis-and-future-scope-2027/
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800