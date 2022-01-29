Japan Recycled Plastics Market Growth, Share, Analysis, Outlook and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Recycled Plastics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Japan Recycled Plastics Market Report is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Recycled plastics are the materials that are recovered and reprocessed from scarp materials. The scraps and pieces of plastic undergo sorting, washing, shredding, identification, classification and extrusion, before being turned into recycled plastic materials. Recycled plastics are manufactured from non-biodegradable plastic such as polyethylene terephthalate, high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, and low-density polyethylene. In Japan, recycled plastics is widely used to conserve resources, lower pollution levels, prevent greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce the dependence on landfills.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Japan Recycled Plastics Market Trends:

The Japan recycled plastic market is primarily driven by the growing concern regarding the disposal of used plastics in oceans. In addition to this, the rapid industrialization and the increased focus on sustainability are positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the Government of Japan is undertaking several initiatives to educate the people about the benefits of recycling single-use or virgin plastic materials. Furthermore, the increasing usage of recycled plastics in the food and beverage (F&B), healthcare, and packaging industries has also escalated the demand for recycled plastics to promote effective waste management. On account of these factors, the market is expected to provide a positive thrust to the market in the upcoming years.

Japan Recycled Plastics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Plastic Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Rigid Plastic and Foam

Fibres

Others

Breakup by Application:

Non-Food Contact Packaging

Food Contact Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

Kanto Region

Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

