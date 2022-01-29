United States Conveyor Belt Market Share, Size, Analysis, Demand and Future Scope 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Conveyor Belt Market: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States Conveyor Belt Market is expected to exhibit XX growth during 2021-2026.

A conveyor belt represents a mechanical strip for moving objects in various material handling processes. It comprises of a drive, support stand, driving pulley, and extremity pulley for transporting objects in a straight line or with changes in direction or elevation. These belts are primarily manufactured using polyvinyl chloride, styrene-butadiene rubber, polyester, nylon, etc. They are efficient, cost-effective, convenient to use, accommodate changes in elevation, assist in handling heavy and bulky materials, etc. As a result, conveyor belts find widespread applications across several industries, including mining, aviation, manufacturing, oil and gas, etc.

United States Conveyor Belt Market Trends:

The expanding retail sector, along with rising penetration of automation trend, is primarily driving the demand for conveyor belts in the United States. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, such as the incorporation of sensors and trackers with conveyor belts, are further improving productivity, minimizing spillage, lowering workforce requirements, etc. Additionally, conveyor belts are gaining traction in baggage handling, packaging, transporting raw materials and finished products across diverse industry verticals. Furthermore, the introduction of Activated Roller Belt (ARB) for transforming the bulk flow of packages into a single-file stream will continue to fuel the market growth in the United States over the forecasted period.

United States Conveyor Belt Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt

Light-Weight Conveyor Belt

Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt

Breakup by End Use:

Mining and Metallurgy

Manufacturing

Chemicals, Oils and Gases

Aviation

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

