India Grow Light Market Share, Size, Analysis, Opportunities, Scope and Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Grow Light Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India Grow Light Market Report is expected to exhibit robust growth during 2021-2026.

Grow lights, also known as plant lights, are artificial light sources that promote photosynthesis and accelerate growth in plants. These lights are used for growing plants in conditions where natural light is insufficient or not available. Grow lights also control different elements, such as color, temperature and intensity of the lights, to mimic outdoor settings for improved crop yield.

India Grow Light Market Trends:

The India grow light market is primarily driven by its increasing utilization in the agriculture sector. Grow lights are versatile, energy-efficient, and cost-effective, which helps in commercial greenhouse farming. They also aid in maintaining the optimal yield and plant quality to meet the rising food demand across the country. Besides this, the rising investments by the Government of India in research and development (R&D) activities to promote innovations in agricultural science are also escalating the demand for grow lights. Moreover, the development of smart grow lights integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) is another major growth-inducing factor that is expected to provide a positive outlook to the market in the near future.

India Grow Light Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

HID

LED

Fluorescent

Others

Breakup by Installation Type:

New Installations

Retrofit Installations

Breakup by Spectrum:

Full-Spectrum

Partial Spectrum

Breakup by Application:

Indoor Farming

Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouse

Turf and Landscaping

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

