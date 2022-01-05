Tea Market 2021-26: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global tea market reached a value of US$ 21 Billion in 2020. Tea is an aromatic beverage prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. It has various bioactive compounds, such as caffeine, proteins, xanthines, flavonoids and amino acids. It also has potent antioxidants and minerals, such as calcium, potassium, manganese, and magnesium. The regular consumption of tea assists in reducing cell damage caused by free radicals. It also helps in digestion, lowering cholesterol levels, facilitating weight loss, improving the immune system and minimizing the risk of heart attacks. On account of these benefits, it represents one of the most preferred beverages across the globe.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Tea Market Trends:

The market is experiencing growth due to inflating income levels, altering tastes and preferences of consumers and the escalating demand for premium and healthy beverages, such as tea. Apart from this, as consumers are becoming aware of the disadvantages of consuming carbonated drinks, they are incorporating green tea into their daily lifestyles. Furthermore, key manufacturers are introducing product variants with value-added ingredients to target new consumers. They are also launching new flavors of tea, such as mint, lemon, orange, cranberry and pomegranate, to widen their consumer base. However, tea producers around the world have been greatly affected by the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The imposition of lockdowns in numerous countries and export and import restrictions are creating uncertainty in the tea market. The market is anticipated to experience growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into green, black, oolong, and other tea variants.

On the basis of the packaging, the market has been segregated into plastic containers, loose tea, paper boards, aluminum tins, tea bags and others.

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online and others.

Based on the application, the market has been bifurcated into the residential and commercial sectors.

Region-wise, the market has been classified into China, India, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Vietnam and others.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Tata Consumer Products Limited, Unilever Plc/NV, Associated British Foods Plc, Taetea Group and Barry’s Tea.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Plastic Containers

Loose Tea

Paper Boards

Aluminium Tin

Tea Bags

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Regional Insights:

China

India

Kenya

Sri Lanka

Turkey

Vietnam

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

