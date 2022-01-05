Hair Scissors Market Size 2022-2027: Growth, Share, Analysis & Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Hair Scissors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global hair scissors market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Hair scissors, or shears, are specially designed instruments that are used for cutting and trimming hairs. The scissors offer various benefits, such as durability, high precision, enhanced efficiency, safety, reduced strains, and improved cuts. At present, they are commercially available in varying types, such as short-bladed, long-bladed, wide-tooth thinner, texturizing, and swivel scissors.

Market Trends

The introduction of several advanced product variants, such as swiveling thumb ring hair scissors, that provide control, comfort, and flexibility, is primarily driving the market toward growth. Additionally, the rising consumer consciousness regarding physical appearance is positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, the surging product demand for hairstyling and improving styling efficiency is providing a significant boost to the market growth. Apart from this, the easy product availability on various online shopping and e-commerce platforms and the growing number of salon chains across the globe are providing a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Dragonfly Shears

Eversharp Pro Company

Excellent Shears Ltd

Hair Tools Limited

Hikari Corporation

Kai Corporation

Kamisori Inc.

Kenchii Professional

Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd

Mizutani Scissors

Saki Shears

Tokosha Co. Ltd.

United Salon Technologies GmbH (Certina Holding AG).

The report has segmented the market based on product type, price, sales channel and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Hair-Cutting Scissors

Hair-Texturing Scissors

Hair-Thinning Scissors

Breakup by Price:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

