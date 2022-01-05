India Cigarette Lighter Market 2026: Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Opportunities
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Cigarette Lighter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India Cigarette Lighter Market Report is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Cigarette lighters refer to hand-held devices that are used for producing flames to light a cigar, pipe or cigarette. They consist of a metal or plastic body that is filled with pressurized liquid gas or combustible fluid that facilitates ignition. These devices are compact and relatively convenient to use when compared with matchboxes.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
India Cigarette Lighter Market Trends:
The market in India is majorly driven by a considerable increase in the smoking rates across the country. This can be accredited to the hectic lifestyles led by the masses and their rising stress levels. Along with this, numerous key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch innovative product variants in the market. For instance, battery-powered and flameless pocket lighters that are characterized by enhanced user safety are gaining widespread prominence across the country. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, the advent of flint and automobile lighter variants, and the escalating preference toward premium product variants.
India Cigarette Lighter Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Flint cigarette lighter
- Electronic cigarette lighter
- Others
Breakup by Material Type:
- Metal
- Plastic
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Tobacco shops
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets
- Convenience stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- West and Central India
- South India
- East India
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
