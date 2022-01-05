Europe Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market 2021: Size, Share, Analysis, Scope and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A membrane bioreactor (MBR) refers to a combination process wherein a perm-selective membrane is integrated with a biological process like a suspended growth bioreactor. It eliminates the need for secondary clarifiers and tertiary filtration processes, which reduces plant footprint and upgrades existing wastewater plants. As a result, it is extensively utilized in fermentation and cell cultures, refineries, petrochemical, and municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants in Europe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Europe Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization has considerably increased the volume of wastewater. In addition, growing environmental concerns, rising demand for potable drinking water, and the introduction of stringent government policies in various countries are escalating the need for wastewater treatment. This acts as a major factor strengthening the market growth in Europe. Moreover, as MBR has low maintenance costs and assists in controlling biomass retention and improving effluent quality, it is finding extensive applications in the textile, construction, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and food and beverages (F&B) industries across the region. The development of submerged MBRs that are compact, lightweight, and energy-efficient is further creating a favorable market outlook.

Europe Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by System Configuration:

Submerged

Side Stream

Breakup by Membrane Type:

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Multi-Tubular

Others

Breakup by Application:

Municipal Waste-Water Treatment

Industrial Waste-Water Treatment

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

