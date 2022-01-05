United States Articulated Robot Market Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Articulated Robot Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States Articulated Robot Market Report is expected to continue its moderate growth in the forecast period (2021-2026).
An articulated robot is an automated, industrial machine that operates by various means, such as an electric motor. It ranges from simple two-joined structures to systems with more interacting joints and materials, depending on the application. For instance, an articulated robot with a six-axis is widely used in plastic injection molding machines for improving flexibility in operations.
United States Articulated Robot Market Trends:
Considerable automation in industrial processes represents one of the major factors stimulating the market growth in the United States. Moreover, the escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is positively influencing the utilization of articulated robots in the automotive industry. Apart from this, the leading market players operating in the country are focusing on introducing innovative articulated robots through the integration of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). This is anticipated to expand their applications in industry verticals, such as aerospace, electronics, cosmetics and personal care, and food and beverage (F&B).
United States Articulated Robot Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Payload:
- Upto 16 Kg
- 16 to 60 Kg
- 60 to 225 Kg
- More Than 225 Kg
Breakup by Function:
- Handling
- Welding
- Dispensing
- Assembling
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- 4-Axis or Less
- 5-Axis
- 6-Axis or More
Breakup by Component:
- Controller
- Arm
- End Effector
- Drive
- Sensor
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics
- Metal and Machinery
- Food and Beverages
- Precision Engineering and Optics
- Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
