GCC Halal Food Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook and Key Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Halal Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the GCC Halal Food Market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

Halal food represents a category of food items and beverages prepared according to the Islamic dietary law. As per the guidelines, the consumption of animals that are dead before slaughtering or not slaughtered in the name of Allah, pork by-products, alcohol, etc. is prohibited or considered haram. Also, these food products are packaged and stored in utensils that are cleaned following the Islamic rules. Some of the commonly consumed halal food products include poultry, meat, seafood, oil and fats, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, confectionery, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

GCC Halal Food Market Trends:

The wide presence of the Muslim population who abide by the Islamic Shariah norms in the GCC region is primarily driving the market for halal food items. Moreover, the growing number of stringent regulatory frameworks for mandating halal certification is further strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the rising awareness towards food safety, hygiene, and reliability of these products among the Muslim and non-Muslim population in the region is also augmenting the demand for halal food items. Additionally, the expanding food retail sector and the increasing availability of halal food and beverages across multiple distribution channels are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, several international brands are diversifying their product portfolios to cater to the religious beliefs of their regional consumers, thereby is expected to propel the market growth across GCC countries during the forecast period.

GCC Halal Food Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Al Islami Foods, Al Kabeer Group ME, Al Rawdah Foods, Al-Falah Supermarket, BRF Global (Sadia Halal), Nestle S.A., Podravka Gulf FZE, JM Foods LLC, American Halal Company Inc. (Saffron Road) and Seara Foods Middle East.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

Oil, Fats & Waxes

Confectionery

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retailers

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

