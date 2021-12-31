China Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2021: Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Electric Vehicle Battery Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the China Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% during (2021-2026).

An electric vehicle battery is an energy storage device primarily used to power battery-based electric engines for propulsion. Electric vehicle batteries can be of several types, including lead acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries, nickel batteries etc. They offer numerous benefits, such as a high power-to-weight ratio, zero carbon emissions, noise-free travel experience, lower maintenance charges, cost-effectiveness, etc., in comparison to fuel-based engines. As a result, the electric battery is widely installed in bikes and mopeds, e-rickshaws, e-cars, buses, loaders, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

China Electric Vehicle Battery Market Trends:

Increasing environmental concerns towards harmful vehicular emissions are primarily driving the demand for electric vehicles in China. Moreover, the Chinese government is providing numerous subsidies and financial aids to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Additionally, the government is also investing in the upgradation of public charging infrastructures for electric three- or two-wheelers, which is further augmenting the market for rechargeable electric vehicle batteries in China. Additionally, several regional battery manufacturers are launching more reliable, safer, and environmentally conducive batteries for powering heavy-duty electric vehicles. Besides this, the emergence of hybrid and autonomous electric vehicles integrated with newer, advanced technologies will continue to drive the market for electric vehicle batteries in China over the coming years.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-electric-vehicle-battery-market/requestsample

China Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BMZ Group, BYD Company Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (CATL), GS Yuasa International Ltd., Lishen Battery, Microvast, OptimumNano Energy Co.,Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. and Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead Acid Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Breakup by Battery Capacity:

<30 kWh

30-60 kWh

>60 kWh

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2TefZ3m

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Report By IMARC Group:

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/640670/supply-chain-analytics-market-2021-size-share-growth-industry-trends-and-future-scope-2026/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/643140/non-lethal-weapons-market-2021-size-share-trends-demand-and-forecast-2026/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/648816/water-scooter-market-report-2026-overview-trends-analysis-industry-growth-and-key-players/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/648824/lateral-flow-assay-market-2021-26-industry-growth-share-size-opportunities-and-research-report/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/648822/bfsi-crisis-management-market-2021-overview-size-share-trends-and-future-scope-2026/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/648820/united-states-citric-acid-market-analysis-growth-trends-share-and-forecast-2021-26/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/648818/organic-dyes-market-research-report-2021-industry-size-growth-trends-outlook-and-forecast-2026/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/631409/tissue-banking-market-2021-global-industry-share-size-analysis-demand-and-forecast-2026/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/648826/gel-battery-market-report-2022-27-size-share-overview-trends-and-opportunities/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/648981/airport-moving-walkway-system-market-2022-industry-growth-trends-outlook-and-future-scope-2027/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/648983/network-forensics-market-2027-industry-trends-share-size-price-demand-and-key-players/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/648985/quadricycle-and-tricycle-market-2022-industry-share-analysis-growth-trends-and-forecast-2027/

http://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/news/648987/batter-and-breader-premixes-market-2022-27-size-share-trends-key-players-and-opportunities/

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800