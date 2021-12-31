GCC Healthcare Packaging Market 2021-26: Overview, Trends, Growth, Analysis and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Healthcare Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The GCC Healthcare Packaging Market expected to witness moderate growth during (2021-2026).

Healthcare packaging primarily safeguards packaged pharmaceutical products and medical protects the product from any climatic, chemical, biological, or mechanical hazards. The secondary packaging is external to primary packaging and protects the inside product and the primary packaging. Healthcare packaging often requires mandatory sterilization and is designed to uphold the highest medical standards and guidelines while preserving the integrity of the products devices. It usually includes two types of packaging, namely primary and secondary packaging. The primary packaging has direct contact with the product, like a cap, bottle, or label. It also.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

GCC Healthcare Packaging Market Trends:

The GCC healthcare packaging market is primarily propelled by the rising prevalence of numerous lifestyle ailments due to sedentary consumer lifestyles and unhealthy food habits. This has resulted in the increasing demand for medical devices, thereby driving the market for healthcare packaging. Additionally, numerous R&D activities have prompted manufacturers to launch biodegradable packaging materials that aid in saving energy during the manufacturing process while reducing medical waste generation. Besides this, the introduction of several initiatives by governments of various GCC countries to promote clean and safe packaging at low costs is expected to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.

GCC Healthcare Packaging Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market

Breakup by Product:

Plastic Bottles

Caps and Closures

Blister Packs

Pre-Fillable Syringes

Parenteral Containers

Pre-Fillable Inhalers

Pouches

Medication Tubes

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastics and Polymers

Paper and Paperboard

Glass

Aluminum Foil

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Breakup by Drug Delivery Mode:

Oral

Injectable

Dermal/Topical

Inhalable

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Medical Device Packaging Market

Breakup by Product Type:

Trays

Pouches

Clamshell Packs

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Paper

Aluminium

Tyvek

Others

Breakup by Application:

Sterile Packaging

Non-Sterile Packaging

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

