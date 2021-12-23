Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market Size, Share, Leading Players and Analysis up to 2026

The study on the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market published by Stratview Research is an all-inclusive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The study dives deep to analyse detailed parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market during the forecast period of (2021-2026).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the market insights of Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the market.

Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market Segmentation

The report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The market experts have segmented the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market by certain ways –

Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market by Application Type

Based on the application type, the GRP pipe market is segmented into oil & gas, industrial, water/wastewater, and marine & offshore. The industrial segment is further bifurcated into chemical, power & desalination plants, and others. Analogously, water/wastewater into sewer & stormwater, water transmission & distribution, drainage, and others, and marine & offshore into marine and offshore.

Industrial is likely to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing type in the market during the forecast period. GRP pipe is considered the choice of product for several applications including chemical and power & desalination plants, backed by its excellent resistance to corrosion and chemical attack.

Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market by Diameter Type

Based on the diameter type, the market is segmented as small (<18”), medium (18”-60”), and large (>60”). The medium (18”-60”) diameter GRP pipe is estimated to maintain its dominant position in the market in the coming five years. The diameter type is also likely to grow at the fastest rate post-pandemic. Medium diameter GRP pipes are preferably used for industrial and water/wastewater applications.

Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market by Manufacturing Process Type

Based on the manufacturing process type, the market is classified as filament winding, centrifugal casting, hand lay-up, spray lay-up, and others. The filament winding process is likely to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing manufacturing process in the GRP pipe market during the forecast period. The filament winding process allows continuous fiber reinforcement in the circumferential direction of the pressure pipe where the principal stress applies, resulting in higher-performing product development at a lower cost. The process type holds dominance across regions.

Centrifugal casting has more prevalence in the European market with the presence of a limited number of players. Spray layup and hand layup processes also hold a considerable share of the market.

Regional Insights

All regions are expected to mark a huge decline in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19. Despite being hard-hit by the pandemic, Asia-Pacific will manage its huge lead in the global market by 2026. Also, the region is likely to heal up with the fastest pace in the post-pandemic market scenario. China is expected to rebound quickly and will remain acting as the growth engine of the region’s GRP pipe market. India to be the most attractive country for major players looking for moving their manufacturing base away from China, due to the availability of cheap labor similar to China and high-growth opportunity in the longer term.

Essential Takeaways from the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market Report

Stratview Research records all major product launches, emerging trends, and mergers& acquisitions over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Below given pointers are some of the takeaways from the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market Report-

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Important queries related to the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market addressed in the report:

What would be the growth of the market in the coming five years?

Who are the key players in the market?

Which Region is estimated to be dominant in the market in the coming years?

What will be the size of Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market in the foreseeable future?

in the foreseeable future? What is Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe ?

? What will be the CAGR of the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market ?

? What is the prime factor driving the growth of Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polyester Pipe Market?

