Pipe Seals Market set to recoup post COVID-19

Stratview Research has published a new report on the Pipe Seals Market after a thorough analysis of the market. The key sources of information gathered for the report include various industry experts, suppliers, manufacturers, associations along with business distributions. The research report determines unique benefits of the various market size, share and the patent industry. The objective of the Pipe Seals Market report is to offer updated information such as the market share, size, trends, emerging markets, earnings, forecasts, and data on leading industry players. This study includes significant and vital information necessary for strategic decision making and have a competitive edge.

In view with the current pandemic analysts at Stratview Research has thoroughly analyzed and presented the following parameters under the detailed Covid – 19 impact analysis in the Pipe Seals Market:

Detailed Segmentation – According to the report, the Pipe Seals Market is Segmented by Product Type (Gaskets, O-Rings, and Others), by Material Type (EPDM, SBR, and Others), by Pipe Type (Plastic Pipes, Concrete/Clay Pipes, and Steel/Ductile Iron Pipes), by Application Type (Wastewater, Potable Water, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Insights – Pipe seals are components used to support the joints between different elements of piping, by preventing leakage, absorbing pressure, or excluding contamination. Pipe seals include gaskets, O-rings, lip rings, block seals, connector seals, etc. Pipe seals accounted for merely 1.4% of the total seals market in 2020. The market experienced a decline of -2.8% in 2020, significantly lower than that of a decline in the overall seals market (-10.2% decline in 2020). Overall, the pipe seals market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 4.2% in the long run to reach US$ 1.0 Billion in 2026. Growing building construction and residential projects, increasing new and rehabilitation infrastructure spending, and growing concerns about reducing water wastage through pipe leaks drive the demand for pipe seals in the near future.

