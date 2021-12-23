Metal Coated Fiber Market Growth Offers Room to Grow to Existing & Emerging Players

Stratview Research has published a new report on the Metal Coated Fiber Market after a thorough analysis of the market. The key sources of information gathered for the report include various industry experts, suppliers, manufacturers, associations along with business distributions. The research report determines unique benefits of the various market size, share and the patent industry. The objective of the Metal Coated Fiber Market report is to offer updated information such as the market share, size, trends, emerging markets, earnings, forecasts, and data on leading industry players. This study includes significant and vital information necessary for strategic decision making and have a competitive edge.

In view with the current pandemic analysts at Stratview Research has thoroughly analyzed and presented the following parameters under the detailed Covid – 19 impact analysis in the Metal Coated Fiber Market:

Detailed Segmentation – According to the report, the Metal Coated Fiber Market is Segmented by Material Type (Nickel, Copper-Nickel, Aluminum, and Others), by Application Type (EMI Shielding, RFI/ESD, and Others ), by Form of Use (Adhesive Tape, Surface Film, and Conductive Prepreg), by Plating Type (Electroless Plating, Electroplating, and Others), by Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Distributors), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Insights – Metal coated fibers use pure metals of nickel, copper, aluminum, and gold to have higher temperature resistance, better conductivity, and higher strength than polymer coated fibers. Polymer coated fibers can operate at temperatures of up to 300 degrees Celsius, whereas metal coated fibers can withstand temperatures of up to 700 degrees Celsius for short periods or 500 degrees Celsius for longer periods.

The global metal coated fiber market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 7.7% over the next five years to reach US$ 50.1 million in 2022. Nickel coated and copper–nickel coated fiber types will continue to dominate the market over the next five years.

