Hollow Core Composite Insulators Market is Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR During 2020-2025

Stratview Research has published a new report on the Hollow Core Composite Insulators Market after a thorough analysis of the market. The key sources of information gathered for the report include various industry experts, suppliers, manufacturers, associations along with business distributions. The research report determines unique benefits of the various market size, share and the patent industry. The objective of the Hollow Core Composite Insulators Market report is to offer updated information such as the market share, size, trends, emerging markets, earnings, forecasts, and data on leading industry players. This study includes significant and vital information necessary for strategic decision making and have a competitive edge.

In view with the current pandemic analysts at Stratview Research has thoroughly analyzed and presented the following parameters under the detailed Covid – 19 impact analysis in the Hollow Core Composite Insulators Market:

Detailed Segmentation – According to the report, the Hollow Core Composite Insulators Market is Segmented by Application Type (Cable Terminations, Instrument Transformers, Circuit Breakers, Surge Arresters, Bushings, and Others), by Shed Material Type (HTV, LSR, and Others), by Voltage Type (Less than 300kV, 300kV-600kV, and More than 600kV), by Process Type (Pultrusion, and Filament Winding), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World).

Market Insights – Insulators are electrical equipment that support and separate electrical conductors without enabling current to pass through them. Hollow core composite insulators are proven to be a direct replacement for porcelain and glass insulators, especially in high-voltage applications, owing to properties such as lightweight and superior pollution and insulation performance. They are highly resistant to vandalism and have better hydrophobic performance. These insulators have three major components: FRP rod, sheds, and flanges. FRP rods are generally manufactured from glass fibers impregnated with epoxy resins and enclosed by silicone rubber sheds along with corners covered with aluminum flanges.

The hollow core composite insulators market is estimated to grow at an excellent rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 443.9 million in 2025. The market is driven by

Increasing primary energy consumption,

growing interest towards high-performance and safer power equipment, and

the gradual shift from porcelain to composite insulators

Critical Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key trends in the global Hollow Core Composite Insulators Market?

How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth driver and growth rate in next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the Hollow Core Composite Insulators Market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Hollow Core Composite Insulators Market?

What is the market share of the key players?

Target Audience

The following is a list of the customers that the Hollow Core Composite Insulators Market aims to convert the most:

Manufacturing Organizations

Distributors & Suppliers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

