Corrosion-Resistant Resin Market Is Likely to Experience a Strong Growth During 2020-2025

Corrosion-Resistant Resin Market Segmentation

Corrosion-Resistant Resin Market Share by Resin Type

The global corrosion-resistant resin market in the composites industry is segmented based on resin type as polyester resin, epoxy resin, vinyl ester resin, and other resins. Polyester resin dominates the market because of its lower cost and good properties and is projected to remain the most dominant resin type during the forecast period as well.

Epoxy resin is estimated to experience the highest growth in the global corrosion-resistant resin market in the composites industry. This resin type is gaining traction because of its excellent properties, such as strength, adhesiveness, versatility, moisture absorbent, and less volumetric shrinkage.

Corrosion-Resistant Resin Market Share by End-Use Industry Type

Global corrosion-resistant resin market in the composites industry is segmented based on end-use industry as aerospace & defense, transportation, building & construction, pipe & tank, marine, and others. Pipe & tank is projected to remain the largest segment in the corrosion-resistant resin market for the composites industry during the forecast period, driven by sewage and chemical applications. Transportation is expected to witness the highest growth in the market, driven by increasing penetration of composites in the automotive industry to address stringent government regulations, such as CAFÉ standards.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the global corrosion-resistant resin market in the composites industry over the next five years. Increasing infrastructure activities in major Asian countries, such as China and India, increasing boat production, and ongoing & future oil & gas activities are some of the major growth drivers of the region.

