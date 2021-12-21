Air Cargo Containers Market Expected to Experience Attractive Growth through 2024

The study on the Air Cargo Containers Market published by Stratview Research is an all-inclusive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The study dives deep to analyse detailed parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Air Cargo Containers Market during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the market insights of ‘Air Cargo Containers Market’ key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the market.

Air Cargo Containers Market Segmentation

The report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The market experts have segmented the Air Cargo Containers Market by certain ways –

Air Cargo Containers Market Share by Container Type

The market is segmented based on the container type as LD-3, LD-6, LD-11, M-1, and other containers. LD-3 is the most widely preferred container type in both passenger and cargo aircraft. It is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing container type during the forecast period as well. It is highly compatible with Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, such as B747, B767, B777, B787, DC-10, MD-11, A330, A350XWB, and A380. It can also be interchangeably used by replacing other container types.

Air Cargo Containers Market Share by Material Type

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as composite containers, metal containers, and other containers. Metal is expected to remain the largest material type in the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of metal containers, excellent track record, and low cost are some of the major growth drivers of the metal containers.

Composite containers segment is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Superior flame retardancy, higher corrosion resistance, and higher strength-to-weight ratio at a relatively low weight in comparison with metal containers are the major growth drivers of these versatile materials. Additionally, composite containers do not damage easily; thus, help ULD management companies and airlines to address the biggest challenge of reducing the container repair cost. Composites containers are about 20% to 40% lighter than that of aluminum containers.

Air Cargo Containers Market Share by Application Type

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as passenger aircraft and freighter aircraft. Passenger aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing application type in the market during the forecast period. Increasing passenger and cargo traffic, introduction of variants of existing aircraft programs (B737 Max, A320neo, and B777x), market entry of new aircraft programs (C919 and MC-21), and rising aircraft fleet size are driving the production of aircraft; therefore, containers used in it. Passenger aircraft usually use its lower hold for carrying containers from one location to another location.

Air Cargo Containers Market Share by Aircraft Type

Based on aircraft type, the market is segmented as the narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, and military aircraft. Wide-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. High number of containers per aircraft, increasing deliveries of wide-body aircraft, and increasing demand for wide-body aircraft by cargo airlines are some of the major growth drivers of the segment.

Essential Takeaways from the Air Cargo Containers Market Report

Stratview Research records all major product launches, emerging trends, and mergers& acquisitions over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Below given pointers are some of the takeaways from the Air Cargo Containers Market Report-

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Important queries related to the Air Cargo Containers Market addressed in the report:

What would be the growth of the market in the coming five years?

Who are the key players in the market?

Which Region is estimated to be dominant in the market in the coming years?

What will be the size of Air Cargo Containers Market in the foreseeable future?

in the foreseeable future? What is Air Cargo Containers Market ?

? What will be the CAGR of the Air Cargo Containers Market ?

? What is the prime factor driving the growth of Air Cargo Containers Market?

