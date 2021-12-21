Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Airbag Fabric Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2024

The study on the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market published by Stratview Research is an all-inclusive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The study dives deep to analyse detailed parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market during the forecast period of (2021-2026).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the market insights of ‘Automotive Airbag Fabric Market’ key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the market.

Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Segmentation

The report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The market experts have segmented the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by certain ways –

Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Share by Vehicle Type

The market is segmented based on the vehicle type as Car, C/SUV, Pickup, Van, MPV, and Sports Car. C/SUV is expected to remain the largest airbag fabric market over the next five years. The vehicle type (C/SUV) is also likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, fueled by the trend of the shift from sedans and hatchbacks towards SUVs. Spacious interiors and comfortable and satisfying driving experience have generated a sheer interest for SUVs in the past few years.

Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Share by Type of Airbags

The market is segmented based on the airbag type as Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Curtain Airbag, and Others. Curtain airbag has been the largest consumer of airbag fabrics in the automotive industry. This airbag type is also likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. An increase in penetration of curtain airbags in vehicles coupled with the increasing share of SUVs in light vehicles production is leading to the higher growth of curtain airbags in the market. There have been developments in airbags, another factor stimulating the demand for it int the market. For instance, in June 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a leading vehicle safety technology company, developed the world’s first pre-crash occupant safety system with an external side airbag, which has a capacity between 280 and 400 liters (five to eight times the volume of a driver airbag).

Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Share by Yarn Type

Based on the yarn type, the market is segmented as Polyamide Yarn and Polyester Yarn. Polyamide 6.6 is the most widely used yarn for making airbag fabrics and is likely to remain the most dominant yarn type in the market. However, polyester yarn is expected to grow at a faster rate over the next five years, owing to its lower cost and increasing adoption in the knee and curtain airbags, mainly in the USA and Europe.

Regional Insights

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific has been the largest market for airbag fabrics, primarily propelled by China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China and India are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific market due to a continuous increase in the demand for vehicles and the introduction of stringent safety standards.

North America and Europe are also the major markets and are anticipated to generate considerable demand for airbag fabrics in the coming five years. The USA and Mexico are the major markets in North America, whereas Germany, France, the UK, and Russia are the major markets in Europe. The fitment rate of airbags in Europe is higher than in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Essential Takeaways from the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Report

Stratview Research records all major product launches, emerging trends, and mergers& acquisitions over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Below given pointers are some of the takeaways from the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Report-

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Important queries related to the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market addressed in the report:

What would be the growth of the market in the coming five years?

Who are the key players in the market?

Which Region is estimated to be dominant in the market in the coming years?

What will be the size of Automotive Airbag Fabric Market in the foreseeable future?

in the foreseeable future? What is Automotive Airbag Fabric Market ?

? What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market ?

? What is the prime factor driving the growth of Automotive Airbag Fabric Market?

